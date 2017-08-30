Chiefs coach goes the distance for MS and Alex

The chairman of Cumbernauld-based basketball club NL Chiefs recently completed a sponsored trek from Edinburgh to Denny.

Kevin Coyle, who coaches at the club which has been in operation for over 40 years, took on the challenge to boost club funds and also support the MS Society Scotland. A former player with the Chiefs, Alex Smith, was recently diagnosed with MS. He completed the walk on Sunday.

Kevin said: “Alex is a good friend of the club, having played with us for 15 years. Councillor Willie Goldie suggested doing something to raise money for charity and this walk was the result. It’s a show of support for Alex. I’d like to thank everyone who supported this effort, such as our vice-captain Eddie who was the event organiser and air conditioning company Fisher Group Ltd who provided some brilliant raffle prizes.”

Earlier this year, the Chiefs were named North Lanarkshire Club of the Year, recognising their efforts in promoting girls’ basketball and training players to become coaches and officials.

This Saturday, September 2, the Chiefs are hosting a “pow wow” event to give people the chance to try basketball. This will also raise cash for charity and is being held at St Maurice’s High School from 11.30.