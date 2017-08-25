Dogs Trust and MP offer free event

Local member of parliament Stuart McDonald is working with the Dogs Trust to provide a free microchipping session for constituents’ pets.

Dog owners can bring their pets to a free event at the Westfield Community Centre, Westfield Drive, Cumbernauld from 11am to 3pm.

Dog microchipping became a legal requirement in Scotland, England and Wales in April 2016 and the Dogs Trust will be on hand to ensure your pet is up to legal standard while also providing information about how to change microchip details if needed.

Mr McDonald added: “Additionally, Dogs Trust will provide veterinary nurses who will be running free health and training advice and basic health checks for you dog, which includes checking eyes, ears, teeth and weight. Advice on diet, training and neutering will also be available, and each owner will be provided with a responsible dog ownership pack.

“This is a drop-in event and there are no costs for the services Dogs Trust will be providing.”

Further information on the work of the Dogs Trust can be found at www,dogstrust.org.uk.