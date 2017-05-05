Head Injury Information Day coming to Glasgow

An annual event bringing together people living with brain injuries, their families, friends and carers alongside charities and support groups working in Lanarkshire and throughout West Central Scotland is again coming to Glasgow.

Head Injury Information Day will be held in the city’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Cambridge Street next week on Wednesday, May 10, running from 9am to 3.30pm.

Over 30 exhibitors, including Headway Lanarkshire and NHS Lanarkshire’s Community Traumatic Brain Injury Team, will be at the event, providing free information on the local support they can offer to individuals and families affected by acquired brain injury.

Head Injury Information Day will feature presentations on a range of topics from professionals working in the field, including treatment and rehabilitation after a brain injury, and information on Driving After Brain Injury.

This is the seventh year the event has been held, with thousands of people from across the West of Scotland attending and benefiting from previous days. The event is being supported by Digby Brown Solicitors.

Kathleen McMonagle, Digby Brown Solicitors’ corporate social responsbility manager, an organiser of the event, is encouraging anyone locally who is affected by a brain injury or working in this field to attend.

Kathleen said: “Brain injuries are sometimes called a ‘hidden disability’ but for people affected by an

acquired brain injury and their families, the reality is far from hidden.

“No-one has to deal with a brain injury alone, there is a huge amount of local support available from organisations throughout West Central Scotland.

“Head Injury Information Day has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of people find help, support and advice and this year’s event is looking like it will be our biggest one yet. The day is completely free for anyone to attend and I would really encourage individuals and families living with brain injury to come along.”

“This event could not happen each year without the participation of lots of individuals and organisations from a range of sectors. Digby Brown are really pleased to be a part of these efforts and to be supporting West Central Scotland Head Injury Information Day.”