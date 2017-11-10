Help need to ensure Broadwood race is a real cracker

NL Leisure needs volunteers to ensure the Christmas Cracker 5k at Broadwood Stadium on Sunday, December 3, runs smoothly.

The event lasts from 10am-noon and anyone giving their services will be offered free entry into a future event, as well as other perks.

Senior sports development officer Douglas Holmes said: “Volunteers are so important to the safety, success and enjoyment of all runners.

“We are therefore offering limited free places in any of our future events, including the Cumbernauld 10k, to anyone who helps out for the duration of this even.

“As a member of the crew, they will also receive a goody bag, free food and drink at race HQ, as well as the appreciation of us and the runners.”

To sign up click here