Iain and Adam help teens

Two kind-hearted young men have visited 180 train stations in Glasgow and Strathclyde this month to raise money for causes close to their heart.

Balloch’s Iain MacDonald (14) and Kirkintilloch’s Adam Niven (13), both pupils at Lenzie Academy, visited 105 stations in three days at the start of the month.

They completed the challenge during a further five days at the end of the month and they finished all their trips by last Friday (July 28), raising £410 so far through cash and online donations.

All the money will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust and the Lenzie Academy Malawi Fund.

The boys, who will be starting third year at school in August, decided to do this after being inspired by another challenge which involved two Londoners visiting all 2,563 stations in the UK.

Adam said: “We decided to make it different by raising money for charity and visiting stations in the Glasgow and Strathclyde area only.

“We wanted to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust and our school Malawi Fund as we are interested in the projects they are doing.

“The Malawi Fund is helping to build new facilities for school children under the age of 12 such as toilets and to provide learning facilities including books, pens, pencils etc.

“We became interested in the Teenage Cancer Trust after someone from the charity visited our school to tell us about the new facility they have built at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

“They included a cinema and games room in the new unit for teenagers with cancer and we thought it was a great facility and wanted to do something to help.”

Vanessa Todd, West Scotland Regional Fundraiser at Teenage Cancer Trust said, “It’s fantastic to have Ian and Adam’s support for this epic challenge. As a charity, we rely on voluntary donations and the support of the local community to ensure young people with cancer and their families have access to the best possible care and support.

“A huge thank to Iain, Adam, and all their friends and family for their support in helping to raise awareness and funds for young people with cancer.”

The unit provides care for young people with cancer aged 13 to 16 across the West of Scotland.

To make an online donation to Adam and Iain’s fund visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Allthestationsglasgowstrathclyde.