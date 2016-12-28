Local dentist Laura takes on new NHS role

Veteran dentist Dr Laura Milby has been appointed to a challenging new role with NHS Lanarkshire.

Laura, who has worked in dentistry for over 30 years, is now the clinical director of general dental services, which are the services provided to the NHS by independent dentists.

Laura lives in Cumbernauld and is a partner at Kilsyth Dental Partnership where she will continue working part-time.

She said: “I’m delighted to have joined the fantastic dental team at NHS Lanarkshire. I will be working closely with my colleagues in the public dental service and the primary care team to ensure the oral health of people in Lanarkshire is the best it can be.”

Laura will lead within NHS Lanarkshire on all issues relating to general dental services. She will also contribute to and promote the improvement of the overall quality of care in general dental practice and support and advise general dental practitioners and practice teams.

She said: “One of my initial tasks will be to study the outcome of a Scottish Government consultation on oral health, which has just concluded.”

Laura’s role replaces that of dental practice advisor, a post which was held by Kieran Watters who has retired.