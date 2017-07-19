MacSween recalls haggis products over ‘botulism fears’

A haggis company is recalling various products due to inadequate procedures to control bacteria that may cause serious food poisoning.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has issued a Product Recall Information Notice for Macsween of Edinburgh Ltd.

It said the business is “acting responsibly” in voluntarily recalling various products due to inadequate procedures to control Clostridium botulinum, which may cause botulism.

FSS said Clostridium botulinum has not been detected in products and the company is taking action purely as a precautionary measure at this stage.

The haggis affected includes Macsween of Edinburgh products and some made for Marks and Spencer, Donald & Sons and Warren and Sons.

FSS advised people not to eat any of the items and to return them to the store where they were bought.

A Macsween spokesman said: “The quality and safety of our products is of paramount importance to us, so we have taken the decision to undertake a precautionary and voluntary recall of selected products.

“As part of our regular testing, we identified that some of the water content in our products was not to the stringent levels we adhere to.

“The company takes this matter very seriously and all steps have been taken to remove products from the supply chain promptly and efficiently.

“After fully investigating, we have immediately put in place additional measures to ensure that the issue is addressed.

“This includes additional water and salt metering, recipe recalibration, refreshed staff training and additional testing both in-house and independently.

“The products pose no risk to consumer safety if cooked properly, in accordance with the on-pack guidelines.

“We are satisfied that the issue has been resolved and that our products are of the highest quality and taste possible.

“We have acted quickly and responsibly to address the situation and ensure only the best products are in market for our consumers to enjoy.”

LIST OF PRODUCTS IN HAGGIS COMPANY RECALL

The products being recalled are:

Macsween of Edinburgh

• Delicious Every Day Haggis - 227g, 454g, 500g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• In a Hurry Haggis - 130g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Haggis - 1kg, 1.36kg - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Traditional Haggis - 454g, 907g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Delicious Every Day Haggis Gluten Free - 454g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Haggis Canapes - All sizes - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• 3 Bird Haggis - All sizes - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• In a Hurry Vegetarian Haggis - 130g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Delicious Every Day Vegetarian Haggis - 227g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Delicious Every Day Vegetarian Haggis - 454g, 500g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Vegetarian Haggis - 1.36kg - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• In a Hurry Black Pudding - 130g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

• Delicious Every Day Black Pudding - 454g - Up to and including 18/08/2017

Donald & Sons

• Scottish Haggis - 454g - All date codes

• Haggis Slice - 227g - All date codes

• Black Pudding - 300g - All date codes

• Black Pudding Slices - 227g - All date codes

• Sliced Black Pudding - 227g - All date codes

Warren and Sons

• Scottish Haggis - 227g - All date codes

Marks and Spencer

• Scottish Haggis - 454g - Up to and including 26/07/2017

• Scottish 2 Haggis Slices -130g - Up to and including 26/07/2017

• Black Pudding - 200g - Up to and including 28/07/2017

• 4 Black Pudding Slices - 227g - Up to and including 27/07/2017

• White Pudding - 200g - Up to and including 28/07/2017