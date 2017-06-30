Search

Mark Griffin welcomes transplant opt-out

Labour's Mark Griffin, defeated for the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth seat in North Lanarkshire in the 2016 Scottish Elections by SNP's Jamie Hepburnl, 17015 votes to 7537, MAY 06 2016

Central Scotland MSP Mark Griffin has welcomed the Scottish Government’s plans for a soft opt-out on organ donation.

Mr Griffin, whose father Francis died shortly after a transplant he had waited many years to receive, brought forward a Members Bill last year fighting for a change in organ donation law.

He said: “I welcome the move to a soft-out system for organ donation, something I have been fighting to secure for many years. This long overdue change will increase the number of organs available for transplant and see many more lives saved throughout Scotland.

“Scotland has been trailing behind other countries on this important issue for far too long. I am pleased the SNP Government has had a change of heart.”