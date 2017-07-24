Missing parrot Poppy found in Dunblane

An African grey parrot which went missing from a home in Greenfaulds was found four days later – twenty miles away in Dunblane.

Owner Susan Addison said: “Poppy vanished on Saturday, July 15 when we were getting ready for a family holiday in France when Poppy escaped from her travel cage. She was missing for four days and we were frantic, when she turned up at a garden centre in Dunblane. She swooped into man’s car and started eating his plants, she must have been starving. The Parrot Society identified her and a vet has confirmed she is OK besides a couple of minor injuries. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped us search for Poppy.”