New mental health drop-in group starts

A new mental health peer support group will give people with conditions a chance to meet up, take part in fun activities and enjoy refreshments and a good chat.

The Peace of Mind drop in group has been founded by Angela Hamilton, who has been featured in this newspaper several times because of her campaigning efforts to improve the standard of mental health treatment and diagnosis in Scotland.

Angela began her campaign after having to fight for almost a year to have her disorder properly diagnosed. She has since lobbied the Scottish Parliament.

The first meeting of Peace of Mind will be on Monday, September 4 from noon until 2pm at Sacred Heart Church Hall in Kildrum. For more information email peaceofmindmhgroup@hotmail.com.