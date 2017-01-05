New website to make North Lanarkshire venues more accessible for disabled people

North Lanarkshire Council is encouraging disabled people to visit more local venues by using the interactive website DisabledGo.

The site gives vital access information so people with mobility issues, disabilities and impairments can fully enjoy shops, pubs, restaurants, council buildings, cinemas, leisure centres, theatres, railway stations and hotels.

Council depute leader Paul Kelly said: “DisabledGo provides access information for, visitor attractions, local buildings of interest, businesses and highlights potential issues for disabled visitors.

“As a council, we want places to be accessible and genuinely welcoming for everyone.

“We have been working with DisabledGo to survey local venues so people with disabilities can get the information they need before visiting different places.

“North Lanarkshire has a diverse range of attractions, heritage and culture and we want these places to be accessible to all. The site also includes details if staff at the venues, have undertaken disability awareness training.

“We hope this guide helps people access the information about the places they want to visit, where they stay and the services they want. The site provides independence and choice to disabled people, their families, friends, and carers so they can make the most what the local area has to offer.”

