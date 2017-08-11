NHS colleagues bag Ben Nevis

A team of mental health workers climbed the UK’s highest mountain in order to raise cash for charity and promote mental health awareness.

One of the amateur climbers was Seafar resident Alison Aitken. Alison was joined by fellow community mental health nurses Hilary Hunter, Christopher Mulraney, Alison Aitken and Tracey Martin as well as consultant psychiatrist Dr Vivek Pattan. They raised over £2,000 to support Falkirk District Association for Mental Health.

Alison said: “On the day of the climb it was a real mental and physical challenge. The weather was terrible and we were climbing for three and a half hours.

“Fortunately we had been doing practice climbs to prepare ourselves for Ben Nevis and these included Ben Cleuch and Ben Lomond, and that practice really paid off on the day.”

FDAMH is a charitable organisation which supports people aged 16 or over who have mental health problems. They offer a wide range of services and support to both the person and their families.

Hilary Hunter, whose brother tragically committed suicide, said: “This is an invaluable service and we are keen to show our support. We hope people support us. We all need to remember none of us are immune to difficulties with our mental health.”

The team’s donations page is still open and can be visited at HERE.

You can learn more about the work of FDAMH by clicking this link.