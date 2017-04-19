One hundred days until Games begin

Yesterday (Tuesday) marked 100 days to go until North Lanarkshire hosts The Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

The event will attract more than 1000 transplant athletes along with 2000 supporters to the area from July 27-30.

Organised on behalf of the charity Transplant Sport, the aim of the Games is to raise awareness of organ donation and increase sign ups to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

In addition, they aim to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation, encouraging transplant patients to regain fitness, while increasing public awareness of the need for more people to sign on the NHS Organ Donor Register and discuss their wishes now with their families.

Event organiser Linda Johnston said: “North Lanarkshire has seen a boost to the numbers of people on the Organ Donor Register — with a record 123,297 people currently registered.

“Each year sees around 30 people in our area receiving an organ transplant.

“And in the past year 6000 new people have joined the register, but more still needs to be done.

“There are currently 52 people in North Lanarkshire waiting for a transplant and we’d really hope that everybody would consider signing up to the register at www.organdonationscotland.org.

Held over four days, the Westfield Health British Transplant Games include a range of sporting events and competitions, from fishing through to track and field.

Swimming will take place in Sir Matt Busby Sport Complex in Bellshill, with athletics at Wishaw Sports Centre.

All the other sports will be delivered throughout key sports hubs, and there’s more than 20 sports available.

Strathclyde Park is hosting 3k and 5k donor runs on the evening of Saturday, July 29. Run for Transplant Sport or a charity of your choice.

To sign up visit www.myraceentries.co.uk/DonorRun/HomePage.aspx.

People can also lend their support through:

Sponsorship – packages start at £500 and any business interested should e-mail gowl@northlan.gov.uk.

Organising a slosh – to take part in Slosh Across Scotland to raise awareness, details are at www.facebook.com/britishtransplantgames2017.

Registering to the organ donor register - 52 North Lanarkshire residents are currently waiting on a transplant sign up at www.organdonationscotland.org

Volunteering – if you would like to be involved in helping out at the event itself e-mail dutyofficer@vanl.co.uk