Palacerigg footgolf tourney is moneyspinner for Beatson

Cumbernauld’s recent footgolf tournament on behalf of the Beatson cancer charity was a major success, raising thousands of pounds.

Organised by Kildrum man Paul Sheerin, who became an ambassador for the charity after being treated for testicular and stomach cancer, the footgolf tournament at Palacerigg raised £5938 to support the work of Scotland’s primary cancer treatment centre.

Paul, a 37-year-old father of three, who is employed as a warehouseman for the Co-Op, decided to host a footgolf event after trying the new sport at Palacerigg Golf Centre

Paul said: “I’m delighted with how much money has been raised, especially as we still have a couple of auction items still to sell.

“The weather on the day was not great but that didn’t dampen our spirits and we had a great time.

“I want to thank everyone who played in the tournament and all the great companies who supported us, especially AutoRek who were the main event sponsor.”

Quite simply, footgolf is a variant of golf which is played by kicking a football into a 21-inch “cup”, with the winner completing the round in the fewest number of kicks.

The money raised by this event will support the work of the Beatson, which provides 100 per cent of the radiotherapy and most of the chemotherapy treatment in the West of Scotland. The Beatson also offers a variety of additional services and facilities to help patients who are undergoing treatment.

“I’m so pleased with how well this event went that we are already making plans for repeating it next year,” added Paul.

The Beatson Cancer Charity supports the work of the well-known cancer facility at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow by funding specialists, upgrading medical equipment sustaining services and more.

You can read more about Paul’s own experience of treatment and the help he received on the charity website at http://www.beatsoncancercharity.org, learn more about the Beatson and sign up to become a supporter.