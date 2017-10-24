Sean donates thousands to charity – again

Greenfaulds High School pupil Sean Lynch has once again raised an impressive amount of money for charity by organising social events.

The big-hearted 14-year-old, who is a S3 pupil at the school, staged a race night and a charity football match raising a whopping £3,240 which he split between two charities – the Clyde 1 Cash For Kids Appeal and Cancer Research UK.

Radio presenters George Bowie and Cassi Gillespie accepted their cheque on behalf of Cash For Kids.

A spokesperson for the radio station said: “Well done Sean and massive thanks again, the money raised will help support many local children living in poverty this Christmas.”

Sean has been running these events for some years. and organises everything himself including approaching local businesses for sponsorship. He started fundraising for Cancer Research UK because several friends and relatives have been affected by cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager for Cumbernauld, Heather Duff said: “Sean Lynch has made a fantastic contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work and we are incredibly grateful for his support.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. However, we have only been able to achieve this thanks to the dedication and commitment of supporters like Sean without whom we would not be able to fund our life-saving research.

“Thanks to the generosity of its supporters Cancer Research UK spends more than £34 million a year in Scotland on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research. Glasgow is home to the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute where scientists are exploring how cancer cells grow, survive and spread.”

Sean’s hard work is also being recognised by Greenfaulds High School. Guidance teacher Steve Clulow said his name would be added to the school’s Wall of Excellence displayed in the foyer.

“What Sean has done is fantastic,” he added.