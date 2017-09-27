Tannoch superheroes round up a pile of cash

More than 20 superheroes and their trusty steeds raised lots of cash for Cancer Research UK by riding in Cumbernauld recently.

The riders, based at Tannoch Stables, organised the superhero-themed Ride for Research after Nicky McPherson was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Six-year-old son James led the ride on his pony, Red, while his big brother Georgie, 9, ran a bake sale at the stables.

The day was a huge success with the kids and Auntie Jen smash their £100 target, raising more than £2,000. They are currently sitting atop the Ride for Research leaderboard, with the most successful event of its kind in the UK.

Nicky’s sister Jen said “When Dawn Harrison, the owner of Tannoch Stables, agreed to let us host the day I thought we might be able to raise slightly more than the initial target but I never dreamed it would be so much! It was a wonderful team effort and the donations speak themselves.”

Dawn Harrison added: “Jen, Nicky and the kids are valued members of the livery gang here at Tannoch so we were delighted to do whatever we could to help. It was a lovely day and perfectly phased with our superheroes working up an appetite on their ride for the masses of home baking awaiting them on their return!”

To read more about Nicky’s story or to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jmmcpherson or you can read her blog at www.thebossyelephant.com.