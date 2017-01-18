World record attempt at Ravenscraig to raise funds for British Transplant Games

If you want to be a record breaker and raise money for a great cause, take your dancing shoes along to Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility on Sunday.

North Lanarkshire Council wants to break the world record for the most people doing the Slosh at the same time — all in aid of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2017.

To break the record 541 people need to dance together for five minutes.

The record attempt takes place from 11am-noon and costs £1 (or £1.50 to register online).

North Lanarkshire is hosting the Westfield Health British Transplant Games over four days in July, when people who have had an organ transplant and donor families take part in a host of sporting and social activities.

Ravenscraig manager Graeme Morrison said: “We’ve already broken two world records here at Ravenscraig — for the largest Zumba and power hoop classes — so we’re hoping to make it three-in-a-row on Sunday.

“I’m sure most people, young and old, have done the Slosh at a wedding or party so it’s a world record attempt that everyone can join in.”

To practice your Slosh moves before Sunday, check out a video on the Games Facebook page.

Radio presenter Steve McKenna will compere the event and there will be craft stalls to visit.