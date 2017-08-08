HMRC reminds parents to update their children’s educational details

As exam results are released in Scotland today, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding parents who receive Child Benefit and Child Tax Credits to inform them of their child’s educational status ahead of August 31, otherwise payments will stop.

Parents can use the Personal Tax Account (PTA) service to update both their Child Benefit and Child Tax Credit information online in a matter of minutes; it’s quick and easy, and more than 12 million customers have registered for the PTA so far.

Parents must let HMRC know if their children are aged 16+ and continuing in full-time education or are undertaking an apprenticeship. Alternatively, if a young person leaves education or training - for example to start full-time work or because their course has ended, claimants must report this change straight away to prevent the build-up of overpayments, which they will have to pay back.

Angela MacDonald, Director General of Customer Services, said: “Congratulations to students getting their results today. Results day is an exciting time for teenagers as they move on to the next step in their life, perhaps starting employment or deciding to continue with full-time education. Once parents or guardians know what their child has decided to do it’s really important they let us know as soon as possible, so they continue to get the right benefits and credits.

“This can be done quickly and simply using the Personal Tax Account, which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. That means that parents can let us know their child’s education status, after they’ve turned 16, at a time that suits them ahead of the 31 August deadline.”