How much do Brits know about their fruit and veg?

The majority of Brits believe consumers need to learn more about the origins of their food, new research reveals.

The independent survey conducted by Certas Energy, which provides fuel for agriculture and oil-based heating systems, explored the nation’s awareness around British agriculture and our food trade.

The survey revealed that more than four out of five people would like to support British agriculture, but have no idea where to start, and three-quarters of people confessed (75%) that they are unaware of how commercial farming operates.

A further 77% of people said that they are unaware of how much food is imported and exported in the UK, but 86% claim they actively try to purchase British grown produce.

When it came to knowing about which fruit and vegetables are in season, respondents had very mixed knowledge, with the majority of Brits getting the answers wrong.

Over half of those surveyed thought that garlic (55%) was grown all year round, despite it being seasonal in summer. Only 16% of people knew that kale and leeks are typically grown in the winter, while only 13% knew that butternut squash is in season during the autumn and just one in ten (11%) knew that peas are a spring vegetable.

The fruit and vegetables that most respondents guessed correctly were onions (55%), mushrooms (62%) and parsnips (40%) which are grown all year round.

The research was conducted to support the Certas Energy Cook Book, which showcases a selection of dishes cooked using local produce by rural chefs from around the UK in an easy to follow, digital guide.

Angus Blundell, Director of Marketing at Certas Energy, said: ”Certas Energy provides a large volume of fuel to many farms across the UK to help maintain the day-to-day agricultural activity that keeps our food industry alive. We conducted this research to see how much the public knows about vegetables and fruit grown in the UK and we were surprised to find out that a huge percentage of people have little knowledge seasonal produce.

“For those looking to support British agriculture, but have no idea where to start, we recommend keeping an eye out for the red tractor symbol on produce which indicates that it has come from a British farm and to research local farm shops, where you can buy the products you need directly from those who farm it.

“We’re hoping that our new cookbook will give some inspiration to those looking for regional produce and highlight some of the best recipes the UK has offer.”

