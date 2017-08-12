Investigation launched into arrest of boy, 14, in Cumbernauld

A police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Cumbernauld last month.

A spokesman for the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) said: “The PIRC is undertaking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Cumbernauld on July 21 2017.

“The matter has been referred to the PIRC by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report on the Commissioner’s findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.”