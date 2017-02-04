It’s Open Sunday at Cumbernauld Mosque

Fancy taking a selfie in Islamic clothing – and maybe asking what does it feel like to be a Muslim in Scotland today?

In December, Cumbernauld Mosque was vandalised with racist graffiti, a loathsome insult which made international news.

But the local community rallied round, and rather than simply retreat into the shadows in the face of bigotry the mosque members decided to do the exact opposite - and organise an open day.

On Sunday (February 5). everyone in the area with any interest or curiosity about what actually happens in a mosque is invited to go along and see for themselves.

The event is being held under the banner Connecting Communities, and will involve a range of fun activities designed to show a little of the culture and heritage of Islam.

Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions about matters which feature frequently in the news, such a traditional dress, Islamic prayer practice, and the role of women.

You can have a henna tattoo done, see exhibitions and even enjoy some free food – and there’s plenty for kids to do to.

Local partners, including the police , will have stalls inside, and they can provide all sorts of information from recruitment to local issues.

The event runs from noon till 5pm at the mosque, which is at 5 Craighalbert Way.

.