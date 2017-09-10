It’s Spot the Bear time again

Bank of Scotland and BBC Children in Need have announced the return of school fundraising campaign The Big Spotacular.

Last year, local schools including Kilsyth Academy, Killermont Primary, Bearsden Academy and Holy Cross Primary raised £65,794 for BBC Children in Need.

Since 2015, over 194 schools in Glasgow have raised money for the charity year on year.

In the run up to this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal Night on November 17, schools across Glasgow are being asked to go Spotacular once again.

To get started, schools and nurseries are invited to register for the 2017 Big Spotacular fundraising kits which are full of tips, tools and treats to inspire young fundraisers across all age ranges:

Nurseries and pre-schools across the UK are being encouraged to put on a Pudsey Picnic party - add spots to their bakes, dress-ups or picnics in the run up to BBC Children in Need Appeal Week

Primary schools across the country are being encouraged to Make it Spotty, go spotty and sing, bake or get creative for BBC Children in Need

Secondary schools are being encouraged to start planning their Spotacular fundraising and sponsored challenges.

Schools that register before Friday (September 15) via bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools will receive a free fundraising kit, and be in with a chance of winning an exclusive prize.

Nurseries could win an ultimate Pudsey Picnic Hamper, and primary schools have the chance to win a school visit from Pudsey Bear.

Meanwhile ten lucky secondary schools will win the chance to learn how to broadcast their fundraising news direct from their classrooms with a BBC Children in Need media workshop.

Jonathan Rigby, commercial director of BBC Children in Need, said: “This year we’re urging all the nurseries and schools in Glasgow and across the rest of the UK to join The Big Spotacular and go spotty to help raise money for BBC Children in Need.

“The money raised really will make a huge difference to children and young people up and down the UK who are facing disadvantage. So, whether it’s hosting a spotty picnic or taking part in a sponsored footy match, get your hands on a fundraising pack and get involved!”