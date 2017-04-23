John’s ‘green’ legacy marches from strength to strength

This weekend the John Muir Way celebrates the third anniversary of what’s now a famous 134-mile coast to coast route enjoyed by countless thousands.

Launched on Muir’s birthday in 2014 to commemorate the world-renowned Scots conservationist it has become an environmental icon for people from all over the world.

Around 300,000 visits are made annually to the route, of which around three quarters are walkers and the rest cyclists.

Meanwhile 6,000 visits are by end-to-end users who complete all 134 miles over consecutive days, while just under a fifth (57,000) prefer to complete the route in sections.

Environment Secretary, Roseanna Cunningham, said: “The John Muir Way has been a great success with people from across Scotland and around the world being inspired to explore Central Scotland.

People of all ages are being encouraged to reconnect with nature and this helps to improve the environment for local communities and also has a positive impact for businesses in the area.

“I am sure the John Muir Way will continue to go from strength to strength and many more people will walk all or part of the 134 mile route and learn about the legacy of John Muir.”

The route stretches across Scotland’s heartland running between Helensburgh in the west through to Muir’s birthplace in Dunbar in the east.

In North Lanarkshire the John Muir Way follows the Forth and Clyde canal and gives superb views of the Dullatur Marsh nature reserve.

Keith Geddes, chairman of the Central Scotland Green Network, who was the inspiration behind the trail, said:

“Three years on from the launch of the John Muir Way and the route’s popularity is still growing throughout the world.

SNH’s recent decision to award the route Scotland’s Great Trail status will further enhance its standing.

“Interest continues from John Muir’s adopted home, the USA, and over the summer the CBS Sunday Morning programme will be filming parts of the route.”

He added: “Muir’s influence over a succession of American presidents just shows how some of today’s young Scots could make their mark on the world.”

