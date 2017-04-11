Locker theft led to car theft in Cumbernauld

A Cumbernauld leisure facility has been the scene of a theft after a locker in a changing room was broken into on Monday.

The incident took place at Cumbernauld’s Tryst Centre between 6.30pm and 7pm when the keyholder was using the facilities.

Police have confirmed that the sneak-thief removed a valuable haul of vital items including a wallet complete with cash and bank cards.

However, this was not the end of the matter after the thief made a quick getaway to adjacent parking facilities to steal a three-year-old black BMW 4 Series Grand Tour – after finding car keys in the locker.

The luxury car was then driven away – leaving the horrified owner to raise the alarm with centre staff.

This is the second time that a locker theft from a sports centre has led to the theft of a car and other valuables – after a young family were targeted while using Kilsyth‘s swimming pool just days before Christmas.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Leisure said: “Having your belongings stolen is a very upsetting experience and our staff immediately contacted the police and offered assistance to the people affected.

“This crime is currently being investigated, including the reviewing of our CCTV footage, and we would urge anyone with any additional information to contact the police.”

Meanwhile, has now turned out that this incident was not a one-off.

For police later confirmed that a second locker was broken into at the same point - and that more valuables were taken, including the owner’s wallet and clothes.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.