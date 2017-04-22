Magic and Marx to celebrate May Day

Did you hear the one about the Marxist magician who – unlike all the bourgeois magicians - wanted to make international capitalism disappear?

Possibly Britain’s only Marxist magician, Ian Saville (pictured) is just one of the not-to-be-missed acts lined up for a May Day celebration to remember in Blantyre Miners Welfare.

Ian, who has plied his revolutionary trade for 30 years, is hilarious, as is well-known Glasgow comedian Bruce Morton, who’s master of ceremonies for the day.

Singers Grace Petrie and Maeve MacKinnon, harmonica maestro Fraser Speirs, guitarist and singer Stephen Wright and radical poet and performer Jim Monaghan will also star.

The Great May Day Cabaret is organised by local trade union UNISON and the South Lanarkshire Trades Union Council.

UNISON’s Stephen Smellie said: “We wanted to celebrate May Day but instead of a parade of trade union banners and political speeches we decided to organise a cabaret so we could enjoy an evening with friends and top quality entertainment.”

Tickets for the Cabaret are available from the Miners Welfare and by phoning UNISON on 01698 454690.