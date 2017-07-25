Mother’s quest to find out fate of library treasure

A mum has raised questions as to why there is no longer any trace of a specially commissioned mosaic her daughter helped create.

Peggy Craig (66) of Millcroft Road saw her heart swell with pride back in 1994 when her 16-year-old daughter Caroline helped create the Cumbernauld-inspired artwork - along with three other special needs pupils from Glencryan School.

It was unveiled at Cumbernauld Library by the late Councillor Francis Griffin who is pictured with Caroline’s fellow classmates, twins Jane and Elizabeth Aitchison and Katriona McDougall.

Caroline, now 39 and a married mother-of-one living in Edinburgh, still has fond memories of that time.

She has asked her mother what has happened to the mural but Peggy is unable to tell her.

Peggy said: “I know the mosaic has been dismantled but I have tried to find out where it is now. Nobody seems to know. There is just no trace of it now. It is just so sad.”

Until recently, the library bore a souvenir photograph of the mosaic but too this has been removed.

A spokesperson for Culture NL said: “Due to the way it had been laid, the mosaic had become badly damaged and over ten years ago it was covered over as part of a refurbishment programme which included new flooring. The mosaic could not be lifted, but we are trying to source a photo to provide for Caroline.”