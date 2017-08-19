Search

MP wants more men to join crucial donor register

Almost 1,000 people in MP Stuart McDonald’s Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East constituency are potent life savers.

The MP recently joined a cross-party Parliamentary event to celebrate the number of people who are registered as stem cell donors, and found that just over a third in his area are male, while the average age is 35.

Now he is encouraging more people, particularly men aged 16-30 and people from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds, to register as stem cell donors and make sure that a match is available for everyone in need of a transplant.

While anyone on the register could be a match for someone with blood cancer, men aged 16-30 are most likely to be asked to donate, and are currently under-represented on the Anthony Nolan register.

In total, 645,000 people in the UK are on the Anthony Nolan register, any of whom could be a match for someone with blood cancer – and be asked to donate their stem cells to give a patient a second chance of life.

Stuart McDonald said: “It’s great to hear that 986 people from the local area have selflessly volunteered to give someone a second chance at life.

“Donating stem cells is straightforward but it could make an enormous difference to someone with no other chance of a cure.

“I’m proud that so many people from Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintiloch East have already registered and I hope that more people will be inspired to sign up and show that together, our communities can provide a cure for blood cancer.”

For more information about the All Party Parliamentary Group for Stem Cell Transplantation, visit http://www.appg-stemcell.org.uk/

For more information about Anthony Nolan, visit www.anthonynolan.org