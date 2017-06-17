New College adds new honours to its award-winning form

New College Lanarkshire has won new honours for the way it markets its wide range of courses - just months after a major national success.

The College continued its winning awards streak by gaining bronze for best public sector marketing campaign at the Marketing Society Star Awards.

The accolade comes just months after the College’s Marketing Team scooped the most awards of any Scottish further education institution at the College Development Network Marketing Awards – winning three golds and a silver.

The College’s recent marketing campaign, ‘Turn a like into a living’, was shortlisted in three categories at the Marketing Society Star Awards – best integrated marketing campaign, the Chairman’s Award for first time entrants, and best public sector campaign, which gained a bronze award.

The campaign, a joint-project by the College’s marketing and communications team and Edinburgh-based marketing agency Story, replicates imagery commonly found on popular social media channel Instagram.

The integrated campaign spans both offline and online media, showing existing students carrying out their interests in a setting out with the educational environment.

This implied that with New College Lanarkshire you can take a like and turn it into a living or turn a hobby into a career.

The College was judged against some of Scotland’s most reputable organisations for the awards, which is the largest celebration of marketers in Scotland.

Competitors included mental health charity See Me Scotland, the Scottish Government, HSC Public Health Agency and Food Standards Scotland.

The winners were announced at a black tie gala dinner in Glasgow’s SWG3.

Karyn Sibbald, head of marketing and communications at New College Lanarkshire, said: “Being recognised by the Marketing Society is a huge achievement for New College Lanarkshire and a testament to the Marketing and Communication Team’s hard work in embedding our new brand positioning, Skillset for Life.”