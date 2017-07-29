New shakeup of Queen Street Station from next Sunday

A major rail electrification programme promises set to knock ten minutes off the journey time from Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High.

But the latest phase poses a snag for travellers using Queen Street Station, because from nex Sunday (August 6) there’s to be major changes to walking routes, entrances and exits.

The road network, bus stops and services, and the taxi rank, will also be affected.

The station ticket office will move to the former Vale pub on Dundas Street, and the George Square entrance to the station will close.

Hoardings will be placed on Dundas Street and West George Street where bus stops will be relocated, and the taxi rank will close.

Impact on train services during the construction work will be “minimal”, and any short term closures or changes will be advertised in advance.

Rodger Querns, Network Rail programme director for Queen Street redevelopment said: “We are fully committed to carrying out these enhancements as quickly as possible and with the minimum of inconvenience for the city.

“We thank station users for their patience and co-operation as we deliver this important investment in their station.”

Further information on changes to the surrounding roads and transport networks can be found at http://bit.ly/2vbI5hI