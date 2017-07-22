Police seek help in hunt for missing Sharon

Police are appealing for help in their search for a woman missing from Airdrie since Monday.

Sharon McGrory (41) was reported missing on Monday night by a friend she had been staying with in Tollbrae Avenue.

She is white, 5ft, heavy build, with grey shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a black maxi dress with a split up the side, a grey cardigan and white trainers.

Inspector John O’Neill said: “Sharon was last seen on CCTV in a shop in Laidon Road, Airdrie, around 8pm on Monday night.

“Since she was reported missing we have been in contact with her family, friends and associates and carried out searches for her but so far no one has seen her since Monday night.

“We know she doesn’t have a mobile on her and has no access to money as far as we are aware.

“When out and about she tends to frequent Airdrie, Kilsyth and Edinburgh and has been traced there previously. “Sharon has been known to be out of contact for a few days on previous occasions, however she has never been away for this length of time without others knowing where she is so we are increasingly concerned for her well-being.

“I appeal to Sharon to get in touch with police to let us know she is ok.

“I would also ask anyone who knows where she is or who has information that may help us trace her to contact Airdrie or Coatbridge Police Offices via 101”