Police seek witnesses to Cumbernauld road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road crash in Cumbernauld after which a pensioner - later released from hospital - tragically died.

Officers were called to the scene of a collision on Balloch Road involving a black Renault Clio and a blue Nissan Duke at 11.05am on September 8.

The 66-year-old male driver of the Renault Clio was taken to Monklands Hospital and released after treatment.

He returned to hospital on Friday, September 15 and later died on Wednesday, October 25.

Sergeant Alasdair Marshall from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell said: “At this time it is not clear whether the injuries the man sustained during the crash are linked to his death.

“However it is important that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or noticed either car driving on Balloch Road beforehand, to please get in touch.

“In particular, the man’s family reported that someone stopped to assist him following the incident and it is vital that this person comes forward as they may have information about what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101 and quote incident number 1145 of Friday 8th October.”