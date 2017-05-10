Calum keen to make mark as first Tory

Businessman Calum Currie made history when he became Cumbernauld’s first Conservative councillor on North Lanarkshire Council.

He was one of four councillors elected in Cumbernauld North where former provost Barry McCulloch, of Labour, and independent Alan O’Brien both lost out.

Labour’s Tom Fisher and SNP duo Danish Ashraf and Alan Masterton were also elected, but it was the success of the Tory that raised eyebrows.

The party, which enjoyed a nationwide revival, took 10 seats across North Lanarkshire, having had none before the elections.

Mr Currie is from Wishaw and runs a company which supplies bricks. He actually missed his moment of glory as he was on a business trip and couldn’t attend last week’s election count at Ravenscraig in Motherwell.

Stepps, Chryston and Muirhead also returned a Tory as Stephen Goldsack took one of three seats there.

Scottish Tories leader Ruth Davidson was delighted with her party’s showing. She said: “We will speak up for the millions of Scots who have had enough of the uncertainty and division of the last few years and want politicians of all parties to focus instead on the things that matter.”