Election a family affair for SNP

It’s a real family affair for the SNP in Cumbernauld who are toasting success in the North Lanarkshire Council elections.

Tom Johnston, who was the party’s depute leader on the council, was returned safely in Cumbernauld East and he is now joined in the chamber by his wife, Cathie. The former Condorrat Primary School head teacher took a seat for the SNP in Cumbernauld South.

Celebrations too for brothers Junaid and Danish Ashraf who were successful in Cumbernauld South and Cumbernauld North respectively.

The SNP saw nine of its 10 candidataes in Cumbernauld and Kilsyh elected. It has displaced Labour as the biggest political group on the council, with 33 seats, but doesn’t have an overall majority.

