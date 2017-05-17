‘If you have proof  then name names!’

The leader of the Labour group at North Lanarkshire Council claims several SNP councillors are planning to become independents.

The recent local election saw the SNP win one more seat than Labour, with both now attempting to form an administration.

The full council will meet for the first time since the election tomorrow (Thursday) with Councillor Jim Logue confident of winning the vote to run a Labour minority administration as he expects a rebellion from the SNP benches.

Councillor Logue said: “The SNP in North Lanarkshire is tearing itself apart following the election result.

“Several of their councillors are already considering leaving the party to sit as independents.

“With their own councillors and members viewing the group as toxic, it is becoming increasingly clear that the SNP can barely keep its own house in order never mind run Scotland’s third largest local authority.”

SNP group leader David Stocks urged Councillor Logue to ‘name names’.

He said: “I have no idea where Jim Logue has got this information from, but if he has any proof to back up his claims then he should come out and name names.

“At the election we had 33 members elected, welcoming 19 new SNP councillors to the chamber, and as far as I’m concerned we are all very much together to hopefully lead the administration of North Lanarkshire.”

Councillors Stocks revealed he had e-mailed Councillor Logue to try to set up a meeting to discuss a power sharing deal, but received no reply.

He said: “The SNP offered full talks with Labour to negotiate a joint administration to keep the Tories out and defend the rights and conditions of working people and the vulnerable.

“I am disgusted Councillor Logue has ignored the SNP offer. In reality,Labour want to rule with backing from the ten Tories who hold the balance of power.”

Councillor Logue has stated that Labour will not form a coalition with any other party, which could mean the decision over who runs the administration needs to be settled by a tie-breaker. See p6