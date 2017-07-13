Kirkin’ of the Council 2017

North Lanarkshire Council celebrated its 21st anniversary at Banton Parish Church with the Kirkin’ of the Council service,

This, NLC’s first ceremony since last May’s election, saw a number of newly elected councillors participate in this event which has been a tradition since the council was founded in 1996.

The service was led by Rev Gordon McNally and attendees included elected representatives, council officers and local residents.

Provost Jean Jones said: “I would like to thank Rev McNally and the congregation of Banton Parish Church for their warm hospitality and for making us all feel so welcome.

“The church continues to play an important part in community life and has a fantastic reputation for fundraising and supporting community groups including the guides and brownies, Sunday school and craft group among others,”