MP demands Westminster stop Universal Credit

Local MP Stuart McDonald is calling for the UK Government to stop the rollout of full service Universal Credit.

Last month, the MP submitted evidence to the Public Accounts Committee about the effects this has already had in his constituency, which includes part of Kirkintilloch and villages such as Twechar.

Mr McDonald said: “The roll-out of universal credit has been a dog’s breakfast.

“Many problems, such as the six week waiting period, are substantially increasing poverty and causing misery for claomants, who have been left witth little option but to turn to payday loans and food banks to make ends meet.”