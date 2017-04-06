Plan for housing estate at Queenzieburn

Developers have lodged a planning application to construct a new housing development just outside the village of Queenzieburn.

The authority has received an application to build 145 houses on the site of Inchwood Farm on Kilsyth Road.

The developers, Marshall Brown, own the former farmland and have commissioned a full design team to study the feasibility of the project, and also hired various experts in areas such as engineering, ecology and landscape architecture.

The development, of two, three and four bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes. One quarter of the new homes will be designed for the affordable housing market.

The report submitted to the council, which is available from their website, states: “The approach to the development will be sympathetic to the local area in terms of density, scale and massing whilst being consistent with local planning policy to create a unique development that contributes to the local environmental quality and offers enhanced pedestrian security and amenity.”

The site itself is just under 20 acres in area and its boundaries on the A803 trunk road and the existing properties at Inchwood Mews. It lies between the streams of Cast Burn and Woodburn .

The site contains no rights of way or core paths although there is an east-west footpath on the northern boundary which is obstructed at several points. The land is also used for grazing animals but poor drainage limits this.