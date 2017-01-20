Tenants welcomed to new homes

The official opening of a new council housing estate in Kilsyth has now been held.

A plaque was unveiled at Barrie Place where 30 new homes, a mixture of flats and houses, to mark the occasion.

Depute Provost Jean Jones opened the site and was joined by local members Heather McVey and Alan Stevenson. Tenants and housing staff also came along to mark the opening.

Councillor Jones said: “It’s always a pleasure to attend official openings and to see for myself how tenants are settling in and to spend some time listening to their experiences of living in a new build.

“our new build programme, NL Homes, supports our vision to provide affordable, good quality hoomes within safe and sustainable communities for the people of North Lanarkshire, and I’m very proud that we have been able to commit investment in new and improved housing while managing to keep rents well below the Scottish local authority average.

“I look forward to further progress being made on sites across North Lanarkshire and I’m confident we’ll continue to deliver on our pledge to build more modern affordable homes for North Lanarkshire’s residents and benefit communities across the area.”

The £4.7 million development, another step towards the council’s target of building more than 2,000 new council homes, was managed by Wates Living. The Scottish Government contributed towards the construction costs.