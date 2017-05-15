Tories gear up for key meeting

North Lanarkshire’s 10 new Conservative councillors were congratulated on their achievement by the party’s Central Scotland MSPs, Margaret Mitchell and Graham Simpson.

They met up ahead of this week’s first meeting of the council when the Tories could have a big say in who runs the authority.

Before this month’s elections there were no Tories on the council, but their success means neither the SNP, with 33 seats, nor Labour, with 32, will have overall control of the new administration.

The full council meets at Motherwell Civic Centre on Thursday.