Your chance to influence how North Lanarkshire Council is run ...

North Lanarkshire residents are being urged to make their vote count in the council elections on Thursday, May 4.

Polling cards have been issued to everyone who is eligible to vote, and these give details of where and when to vote.

Paul Jukes, North Lanarkshire returning officer, said: “Councillors represent the views and opinions of the public in their ward and are responsible for deciding how the council spends its money and provides local services, so it’s important that people have their say on who represents them.

“I would encourage everyone who is eligible to use their vote on May 4.

“You can vote any time between 7am and 10pm and staff at the polling stations will be able to answer any questions you may have.”

Each council ward has three or four councillors, and the ballot paper will list all the candidates for that ward.

For details of the candidates in each ward, go to the website www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/elections.

Council elections use the single transferable vote system which means voters can choose as many or as few candidates as they like.

Rank the candidates in order of preference.

Put a 1 next to your first-choice candidate, a 2 next to your second-choice, a 3 next to your third-choice, and so on.

If anyone has not received their polling card, contact the council’s election office on 01698 302119.