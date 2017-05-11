Public urged to stay safe during Flying Scotsman visit

The ScotRail Alliance and British Transport Police are reminding the public of the dangers of trespassing on the railway ahead of the arrival of Flying Scotsman in Edinburgh this weekend.

The historic steam engine will be touring in Fife and Central Scotland over the weekend and enthusiasts are being asked to stay well away from the tracks and not disrupt the safe running of services.

Additional staff will be deployed at key stations and infrastructure along the engine’s route and the Network Rail helicopter will be in use scanning for trespassers ahead of Flying Scotsman’s arrival.

Those hoping to see the engine are being reminded that they must not stand near the edge of platforms as trains pass through, or obstruct other station users with bags or tripods.

Photographers are also being reminded that it is an offence, and safety risk, to fly drones within 50m of operational railway lines or structures and that drones cannot be flown directly above the railway at any point.

Alex Sharkey, head of operations for the ScotRail Alliance, said: “It is extremely dangerous and illegal for the public to trespass on the railway and those who plan to enjoy seeing Flying Scotsman must ensure they do so from a safe position.

“We will continue to operate a full service, with hundreds of other trains running on our lines throughout the time Flying Scotsman is in Scotland, and members of the public must not enter the operational railway under any circumstances.”

Chief Inspector Sue Maxwell, from British Transport Police, said: “It is extremely dangerous and an offence to trespass on the railway. We will take action against those caught trespassing and you could end up with a criminal record and facing a fine of up to £1,000.

“We understand that the return of Flying Scotsman is an exciting event. However, we want you to view the iconic steam train safely, and there are lots of safe places to see it and take photographs.

“Please do not be tempted to stray on to the railway and risk your safety. Trespassing is also likely to delay the train. Stations along the route may be extremely busy, so listen to the staff who are there to assist you.”