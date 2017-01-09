Race hate on agenda at key Cumbernauld meeting

An organisation which brings more than 20 groups together will address fears about racism after vandalism at Cumbernauld Mosque last month.

Cumbernauld Community Forum will meet on Tuesday, January 10 at the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire at 7pm.

Chairman Billy Lees said: “After the recent racially-led activity that seems to have emerged in the town, I will try to invite someone from Police Scotland to come along and give us an update.”

Police confirmed they also attended to two racially-motivated incidents in Cumbernauld town centre days after it.

It is however being stressed that this will be among a number of topics to be aired on the night.

Mr Lees added.“I do hope we have a good turnout from group members and the community to also discuss our health service, issues such as Monklands Hospital and public transport.”