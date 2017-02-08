Refugees helped as never before as Kilsyth is thanked

A ‘breathtaking’ response to a charity appeal in Kilsyth has seen four tonnes of clothing and footwear taken to freezing refugee camps in the former Yugoslavia.

Glasgow The Caring City arrived in Kilsyth last Monday and took away the biggest ever amount of donations given to the organisation in the town.

The charity has been working in conjunction with Kilsyth Supporting Refugees in a link up that sees the goods driven to makeshift camps.

Temperatures there are their harshest in decades and Serbian Government cash to support the camps is running out.

Now the charity has thanked “our friends in Kilsyth” for their generosity.

A delighted Joy Smith of Kilsyth Supporting Refugees said: “Thanks once again to all the volunteers who helped sort and pack , thanks to all who donated and those who collected donations.”

This included Kilsyth Church of God, Kilsyth Community Church, Little Stars toddler group and local schools like Holy Cross, Balmalloch and Chapelgreen primaries.

Joy added: “We are absolutely delighted and so thankful for the generosity shown.”

Meanwhile those who were unable to make the collection will have a new opportunity to contribute at Condorrat Parish Church on Monday February 20.

Volunteers from Cumbernauld Supporting Refugees will be on hand from 10am to 2pm to take quality winter items and footwear.

Alternatively, these goods can be handed in to the constituency office of Jamie Hepburn MSP and MP Stuart McDonald at 13, The Wynd on weekdays.