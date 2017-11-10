Remembrance Day parades

Parades will take place in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Condorrat on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day.

A service will take place at 10.45am in Cumbernauld Village.

Assemble at Cumbernauld Royal British Legion in South Muirhead Road prior to parade moving off from the car park at 10am.

After the service at the Village War Memorial, thereafter, to Cumbernauld Village Church.

In Kilsyth the service wil be at 10.50am at the War Memorial in Burngreen Park

Assemble at Kilsyth Primary School, Low Craigends, at 10.30am, the parade will be moving off at 10:40am and take around 10 minutes.

The remembrance service will start at Condorrat Parish Church at 10.30am, afterwards a parade will set off from there and arrive at War Memorial for 11.50am in time for two minutes silence at noon.