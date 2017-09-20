ScotRail Alliance achieves best performance since May 2015

The ScotRail Alliance’s performance in recent weeks is the best it has achieved since May 2015.

Figures for the four weeks to 16 September 2017 show that 94.1 per cent of trains met the industry standard public performance measure – the best four-week performance since May 2015. Abellio took over the franchise in April 2015.

This takes ScotRail’s moving annual average – the average performance over the previous 12 months – to 91.21 per cent, which meets the regulatory target.

Other key features of recent performance include:

- The four-week performance is 3.4 percentage points better than the same period last year.

- The annual average performance is 1.6 percentage points higher than at the same time last year.

- The moving annual average in England and Wales is 88.1 per cent.

Earlier this summer it was revealed that ScotRail is the best performing large operator in the UK, and nine out of ten customers told the independent National Rail Passenger Survey by Transport Focus that they were satisfied with ScotRail – equalling its best ever score.

ScotRail Alliance Operations Director Perry Ramsey said: “These figures show that the ScotRail Alliance continues to deliver excellent service for our customers.

“For us to achieve our best performance in more than two years is down to the hard work of our people, who continue to go above and beyond to help customers travel about hassle free.

“But we are far from complacent. We know that customers want us to get even better, and we are delivering the investment to make that happen.

“We’re building the best railway Scotland’s ever had. The new and better trains coming to Scotland will mean faster journeys, more seats and better services for our customers.”

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands, said:

“These latest figures confirming ScotRail’s best performance since May 2015 is very welcome news indeed. ScotRail has come a long way since the Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) was implemented a year ago and last month saw them become the best performing large train operator in the UK.

“While they are now above PIP levels, ScotRail is maintaining focus on continued improvement as ‘business as usual’.

“The very real efforts to lift performance is a credit to all the staff who have worked hard to deliver this in the face of unrelenting, often unwarranted, criticism. I am not complacent and will continue to monitor performance as ScotRail works hard to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”