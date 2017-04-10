Scots look forward to sizzling temperatures

Scotland could be set to bask in three months of scorching temperatures this spring, according to forecasters.

The mercury could soar to highs of 28c thanks to a surge of hot air blowing in from the tropics, Africa and the Mediterranean.

Parts of Scotland enjoyed a taste of what may be to come with temperatures reaching 19c last weekend, hotter than parts of Australia.

Tourism bosses are expecting a spike in day trips and weekend breaks as Scots flock to enjoy the sunshine towards the end of the month.

The Met Office said: “Warmth is being seen in regions that are sources for air travelling to the UK and sea-surface temperatures are above normal.

“This increases the chances of warmer-than-average temperatures from April to June.”