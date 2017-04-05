SNP MSP John Mason to boycott Clyde FC over Goodwillie signing

Politician John Mason has announced that he will boycott Clyde after the club announced the controversial signing of striker David Goodwillie.

The SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston hit out after Clyde defended hiring the former Scotland star, who was convicted of rape in a civil court earlier this year and ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to his victim.

Goodwillie, 27, was taken to civil court by Denise Clair, who first accused the former Dundee United player and ex-teammate David Robertson in early 2011, but a prosecution case failed to materialise.

The pair were declared rapists in the landmark civil ruling that found ‘on the balance of probabilities’ that the attack had occurred.

Mr Mason wrote on Twitter last night: “Reluctantly decided to attend no more @ClydeFC games this season after signing of David Goodwillie. Violence against women not acceptable.”

The former MP is a season-ticket holder at the Cumbernauld-based club, who are just a point off the bottom in the Scottish League Two table, putting their status in the league in doubt.



Clyde released a statement earlier this week after they were slammed for announcing the signing of Goodwillie, who quit Plymouth after the civil court’s ruling.

It read: “The club acknowledges and appreciates the feedback it has received … this decision was not taken lightly … we did not ignore the wider societal message that the signing might send.

“As a socially responsibly employer we will also seek to support people to rebuild lives and careers, especially so after mistakes.”

The statement did little to alleviate the controversy, with social media users quick to note that the club had referred to the rape as an ‘event’ and failed to mention Goodwillie’s victim.

Mr Mason is one of Holyrood’s most controversial politicians, well-known for his outspoken views on issues like creationism.

He was forced to apologise after comparing IRA murderers who killed three Scottish soldiers to ‘Freedom Fighters’.