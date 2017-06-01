Some tickets left for Cumbernauld charity disco

A number of tickets still remain for a charity disco which will rock New Town Hall on Saturday night.

The event will focus on sounds of the 90s and all proceeds will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

Two thirds of the tickets are gone but it is not to late to snap up the remainder.

The tickets priced £9 are available to buy from Matt’s Guitar Shop in Spey Work or by calling Ron McCambridge on 0793 94 96538.

Ron will even deliver the tickets to you free of charge.

The ticket also includes a delicious hot buffet.