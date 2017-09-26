Survey finds more Scots are managing well financially

Increasing numbers of people in Scotland feel they are managing well financially and nine out of ten people rate their neighbourhood as a good place to live.

These are some of the key findings from the Scottish Household Survey 2016 published today (Tuesday).

Deputy First Minister John Swinney welcomed the results and said they would be important in helping national and local government to prioritise the issues that matter most to people.

Findings include: Around an extra 20,000 households owned their home outright in 2016 compared to 2015.

The number of people rating their neighbourhood as a very or fairly good place to live was 95 per cent in 2016.

83 per cent of adults held a qualification in 2016 – compared to 77 per cent in 2007.

88 per cent of people who use local schools are satisfied with the quality of service – remaining broadly similar to previous years.

56 per cent of households reported they managed well or very well financially in 2016 – up 15 per cent since 1999 and up 8 percentage points since 2013.

Internet access is at an all-time high, with 82 per cent of households reporting access to internet at home.

In 2016 the vast majority of adults (79 per cent) had taken part in physical activity and sport in the previous four weeks. The recent rise in physical activity is driven by the rise in recreational walking.

56 per cent of households now recycle their food waste, compared to 26 per cent in 2012.

Recent attendance at a cultural event or place of culture has increased from 78 per cent to 83 per cent in the last four years.

Mr Swinney said: “This Government is determined to shape the kind of Scotland we all seek – an inclusive, fair, prosperous, innovative country which gives everyone the chance to reach their full potential and protects our vital public services.

“The Scottish Household Survey is an important tool in informing that work. We see in the findings that, since 2007, people in Scotland are better off financially, more qualified, more active and more culturally engaged.

“Satisfaction with people who use our public services remains high but we can and must go further. That is why our bold Programme for Government includes major reforms in education, health and justice, new opportunities and important measures to safeguard the environment and improve the quality of housing.

“This is supported by a local government finance settlement which includes an extra £160 million to support investment in local services, as well as a record high health and social care budget.”

He added: “Our purpose is clear. We want Scotland to be the best place in the world to bring up children, the best place to grow up and be educated, the best place to live, work, visit invest and do business, the best placed to be cared for in times of sickness, need or vulnerability and the best place to grow old.”