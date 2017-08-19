There’s still time to join a New College course

New College Lanarkshire still has places available at its Cumbernauld and Broadwood campuses for courses as varied as rugby and computing.

Although most courses starting in August and September are full, the College’s website has a dedicated section listing those that are still available.

These include accounting, art and design, beauty, hairdressing and barbering, care, childcare, engineering, social sciences and hospitality, as well as computing and sound production,

The specialist sports campus at Broadwood has courses including rugby performance and fitness, health and exercise.

Meanwhile at the College’s Motherwell campus places are still available in subjects including accounting and administration, business management, computing, social sciences and sport.

There are also limited spaces on engineering, automotive, welding and construction courses.

For those looking to get into the service industries there are still places on some beauty therapy courses.

There’s also the opportunity to enrol in a degree course in hospitality business management.

Some music and animation courses at the Motherwell Campus are also still open for applications.

Heather Urquhart, Vice Principal of Curriculum, said: “The ‘clearing’ system at New College Lanarkshire offers an exciting chance for those who have perhaps received unexpected exam results and are unsure of what path to take next.

“I would encourage anyone who is considering a course starting this academic year to visit our website or give us a call to discover the great opportunities that we still have available.”

For more information or to apply, please visit http://www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk/courses/last-remaining-places or call 0300 555 8080.